Press release from Charles George VA Medical Center:
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Charles George VA Medical Center will honor Veterans on Veterans Day, November 11, with a ceremony at the Charles George VA Medical Center. Beginning at 11 a.m., the ceremony will feature keynote speaker retired U.S. Air Force Major General Rick Devereaux, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 34 years and had over 4000 hours as a pilot.
Other highlights of the ceremony will include readings, a releasing of doves, TAPS and a 21-gun salute. Everyone in the community is invited to join us in honoring Veterans. Please call 828-299-2514 for more information.
Before you comment
