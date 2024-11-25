Media release from the City of Asheville:

The City of Asheville continues to provide Tropical Storm Helene recovery resource updates on a daily basis

Food and water distribution and community care stations will close on Dec. 2

Community Care Stations and water distribution sites will be closed on Thursday for the holiday, but they will reopen on Friday.

Important changes coming to both community care stations and water distribution sites.

At the end of the day on Dec. 2, all water distribution sites and community care stations in both the City and County will close, with the exception of four community care stations in the most impacted communities:

— Morgan Hill Baptist Church, 594 Barnardsville Highway

— Bethel United Methodist, 1050 Riceville Road

— Owen Pool, 117 Stone Drive, Swannanoa

— Fairview Ingles at 225 Charlotte Highway by Reynolds High

Parks & Recreation updates

In the next few days the following parks will reopen:

Riverbend Park

Carrier Park – east side: This side includes a parking lot, natural areas, and a picnic shelter

French Broad River Greenway: The entire section that runs through Carrier Park will open. Community members can access the greenway between Amboy Riverfront Park through Carrier Park to Hominy Creek River Park.

Richmond Hill Park: Some trails and disc golf baskets reopen, along with the picnic shelter and restrooms.

The west side of Carrier Park, with the exception of French Broad River Greenway, will remain closed as it saw substantial damage. Basketball courts, lawn bowling, multipurpose fields, sand volleyball, restrooms, the skating rink, and velodrome all remain closed and off limits at this time.

Community partners have been instrumental in organizing volunteers to work with our crews and contractors to safely reopen parks and recreation spaces with approved plans, insurance, and other strict requirements necessary to ensure areas are safe for everyone in the community to enjoy.

ART bus service and parking updates

On-street parking meters and enforcement will resume, starting Dec. 2. On Dec. 2, you will have to pay for parking if you park at a metered on-street parking space.

Parking fees for city-owned and managed garages and ART bus service will continue to be free until the end of the year, with the exception of event parking fees at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center garage. Fees will resume on Jan. 2.

These changes signal a milestone in our recovery efforts as we start to return to regular operations. Thank you to all parking and transit staff for their dedication and hard work throughout the recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene.

Storm debris removal updates

The City of Asheville storm debris collection contractor continues to rotate throughout the city, focusing on collecting in areas with high concentrations of storm debris. As of end of day November 23, debris contractors have collected 110,893 cubic yards of storm debris. Debris collection will continue across the city, including in city-owned parks, until all storm debris in the right-of-way and on public property has been collected.

Over the weekend, neighbors in West Asheville began to see crews removing storm debris that was temporarily stored at 65 Ford St.. Contractors will continue to remove debris until all is removed. Community safety is our top priority, so please remember that this site is not open to the public.

Community reminder: refrain from illegal dumping

The City of Asheville urges all community members to refrain from illegal dumping during the ongoing recovery process. Dedicated contractors are actively working to collect all types of storm debris, including:

–Vegetation of any size

–Appliances

–Construction and demolition materials

–Bulky items

Illegal dumping diverts critical resources away from recovery efforts and significantly slows down cleanup progress. Proper disposal of storm debris and waste ensures resources are used efficiently, enabling the community to recover more quickly. If community members witness illegal dumping, please report it immediately through the Asheville App.

Additional Rental Assistance Partner

The City is working with Eblen Charities to provide $500,000 in City-funded rental assistance to city residents. Eblen has begun expanding their staff and volunteer base to handle the additional volume, and are processing 40-50 applications a day.

Additionally, the City is working with Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church to support its efforts in providing rental assistance to community members. The City plans to provide $250,000 in city funds to make available for rental assistance for low income families in Asheville. It is anticipated this funding will assist over 110 families and enable them to remain in our community. Residents can apply for assistance by visiting Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church located at 789 Merrimon Ave. between noon – 4 p.m. Monday – Sunday.