The public is invited to learn more about the Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project and to provide input that helps create a shared vision for the future of the area.

The public is invited to help shape the future of Western North Carolina’s most central civic space by attending one or more special engagement events for the Pack Square Plaza Visioning project in December.

Here is a link to the full schedule, which is also listed below. All meetings are open to the public, and no registration is required.

Pack Square Visioning Engagement Event Schedule:

Thursday, December 1, 2022 – Focus Groups

Location: Lord Auditorium in Pack Memorial Library at 67 Haywood Street

9:00 – 10:30 am: Planning & Design

What urban design elements are critical to a revitalized Park Square Plaza?

What urban design elements are critical to a revitalized Park Square Plaza? 10:30 -12:00 pm: Events, Programming + Amenities

What will inclusive programming look like in Pack Square Plaza?

What will inclusive programming look like in Pack Square Plaza? 2:00 – 3:30 pm: Art & History

What role should public art, historic walking trails, and monuments play in the future of Pack Square Plaza?

What role should public art, historic walking trails, and monuments play in the future of Pack Square Plaza? 4:00 – 5:30 pm: Racial Equity

How can Pack Square Plaza become a place of belonging for everyone?

Getting there: Parking in the Civic Center Garage will be validated if you bring your ticket to the meeting. Transit routes N3 and N4 serve this location, and bicycle parking is available on Haywood Street.

Friday, December 2, 2022 – Focus Groups

Location: Municipal Building (Fire Dept) at 100 Court Plaza

8:30 – 10:00 am: Hospitality & Tourism

How can Pack Square Plaza be a place that is welcoming to residents and visitors?

How can Pack Square Plaza be a place that is welcoming to residents and visitors? 10:15 – 11:45 am: Downtown Livability, Management & Partnerships

What type of management and partnership arrangements would be needed to maintain, manage and program Pack Square Plaza so that it also enhances downtown living?

What type of management and partnership arrangements would be needed to maintain, manage and program Pack Square Plaza so that it also enhances downtown living? 2:00 – 3:30 pm: Inclusive Economic Development

How can Pack Square Plaza and the surrounding area promote shared prosperity for all?

Getting there: Parking in the College Street Garage will be validated if you bring your ticket to the meeting. Transit routes 170, S2, WE1 and WE2 stop within one block of this location. Bicycle Parking is available outside the Pack Square Pavilion, City Hall, and throughout the park.

Friday, December 2, 2022 – First Friday Collaboration & Pop-Up Engagement

Location: PennyCup at the YMI at 39 S.Market Street

5:00 – 7:00 pm: drop in to PennyCup for a free hot beverage, snack, and to engage with the community on the future of Pack Square Plaza and its connectivity to The Block.

Stop in at the Noir Collective next door between 5-7 pm for strategic dialogue and spoken word by Black Diamond Enterprise, and visit the Foundry Hotel at 7 pm for an art opening by Micah Mack. More information on First Fridays organized by Noir Collective is here.

Getting there: Parking is free at the City of Asheville’s parking lot at 17 Marjorie Street on weekdays after 5:00 pm and all weekend.

Saturday, December 3, 2022 – Pack Square Open House and Site Tours

Location: Begins at Posana Restaurant at 1 Biltmore Avenue

10:00 am, 11:00 am, and 1:00 pm: Indoor presentations at Posana meeting room followed by guided outdoor site tours. Refreshments provided. Please arrive ten minutes early.

10:00 am – 2:00 pm: Drop by Posana’s outdoor dining space anytime to pick-up a project brochure and provide some quick input on any of the project’s focus areas.

Interactive engagement and live music

Getting there: Parking is free at the City of Asheville’s parking lot at 17 Marjorie Street on weekdays after 5:00 pm and all weekend.

Virtual Public Meetings

Can’t make it to the in-person meetings? Join us for a virtual meeting online. Meeting links will be posted on ashevillenc.gov/packsquare.

Monday December 12, 2022 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Wednesday December 14, 2022 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Design Workshop

Save the date and time (location to be announced):

Friday January 13, 2023 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Ongoing Engagement Activities

In addition to the public meetings scheduled, the Pack Square Visioning project continues to offer many different opportunities for the public to provide input on the future of Pack Square. Check out the Art in the Heart program and the Pack Square Engagement Hub on the City of Asheville’s website.

For more information and background on the Pack Square Visioning Project visit www.ashevillenc.gov/packsquare. Find a copy of this press release on Asheville City Source.