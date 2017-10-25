Press release from the City of Asheville:

Starting Jan. 1, 2018, Asheville Redefines Transit (ART) will offer expanded bus service hours on eight routes and Sunday and holiday service on all routes.

ART operates 18 bus routes, providing service within Asheville city limits and to downtown Black Mountain. Currently, only half of these routes have Sunday and holiday service, but beginning in January all routes will have Sunday and holiday service. Other service expansions include an additional daily trip on Route 170 at 11 a.m., and expanded evening service on eight routes (details are listed below).

City Transportation staff worked to develop the service expansion plan when additional funding was approved by Asheville City Council in the fiscal year 2017-2018 budget, adopted in July. These planning efforts included a detailed review of existing ridership data, multiple public meetings and engagement sessions at the ART Station downtown, and surveys administered online and on buses. In total, the staff received nearly 500 individual survey responses, nearly double the feedback that was received during the last service expansion in January 2017.

“Sunday/holiday service and expanded evening service are the most requested service improvements that we receive from the public,” said City Transit Planning Manager Elias Mathes. “This service expansion will increase mobility for our citizens and improve access to jobs and affordable housing. The expansion represents a nearly 10% increase in total service hours; a significant improvement in service that will have a major impact of the lives of bus riders.”

Service expansion details

Starting Jan. 1, 2018, ART will provide Sunday and holiday service on all routes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 170 will offer one additional daily trip, at 11 a.m.

Route Current last departure 2018 last departure N 6:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. S2 5:15 p.m. 6:15 p.m. S3 7:00 p.m. 8:30 p.m. S4 8:30 p.m. 9:00 p.m. S5 7:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m. S6 7:45 p.m. 9:15 p.m. W2 7:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m. W5 7:30 p.m. 9:30 p.m.

The City encourages everyone to try using the transit bus service. For more information on ART bus service such as route times and maps, visit the ART webpage or stop by the ART Station, 49 Coxe Ave.