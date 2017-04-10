Press release from the City of Asheville:

City of Asheville government offices will be closed Friday, April 14, as part of spring break.

City of Asheville Parks and Recreation Department recreation centers will be closed except for the Montford Recreation Center, which will be open for Spring Break Camp. The following recreation facilities will be open: City parks, the Riverside Cemetery, Asheville Golf Course, Asheville Skate Park, Aston Park Tennis Center, and the Western North Carolina Nature Center. For hours of operation and other information about the WNC Nature Center, visit wncnaturecenter.com.

The U.S. Cellular Center box office will be open for limited hours on April 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the sale of the Father John Misty concert. Ticket purchases can still be made through TicketMaster.

The City of Asheville ART bus service routes and facilities will operate on a reduced holiday schedule April 14 as well. This is one of six holidays throughout the calendar year that ART runs on a holiday bus schedule. The holiday schedule is the same as a Sunday schedule we follows:

N1 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

N3 8:35 a.m.-5:35 p.m.

S3 7:34 a.m.-6:04 p.m.

S4 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

E1 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

E2 8:15 a.m.-5:15 p.m.

W1 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

W3 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

W5 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

For more route info, visit the ART service alerts page.

Sanitation Services will not be affected.

Water Resources staff will be available for water-related emergencies 24 hours a day over the holiday weekend. Customers can call the customer service line at 828-251-1122 to report water related emergencies, leaks, breaks and no water calls.

All public safety services, including police, fire and emergency response, will operate according to normal schedule – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.