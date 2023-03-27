Press release from the city of Asheville:
The third phase of Neighborhood Matching Grants is open for applications, bringing City investments into Asheville’s neighborhoods.
Applications will be accepted from March 27 to May 27, 2022. Neighborhood organizations can apply for up to $5,000 in funds which they will then match through volunteer time, fundraising and in-kind donations.
The Neighborhood Matching Grant program was created in 2021 with three main goals:
Build neighborhood capacity and increase civic participation;
Empower neighborhoods to self-determine improvement projects; and
Create and strengthen partnerships between the City and community groups
The first two phases of the Neighborhood Matching Grant program funded a total of 24 projects that ranged from community garden education to block parties to capacity building and public space beautification.
“The City of Asheville Neighborhood Matching Grant program has allowed a ton of our neighbors to come out and work together on projects they feel are worth doing,” said a resident from the WECAN neighborhood. “The flexibility and support these grants offer are game changing for WECAN!” The WECAN neighborhood was awarded matching grants in 2021 and 2022 for community garden and public park improvements as well as right-of-way beautification.
Projects must meet the following criteria:
Be achievable within 12 months of contract execution
Occur on public property within Asheville’s city limits
Provide a public benefit and be accessible to all members of the community
Be planned, organized and implemented by community members
Must provide a dollar-for-dollar match (cash, volunteer hours, in-kind donation of goods or services)
To find out more about the Neighborhood Matching Grants and to apply, visit the program webpage
