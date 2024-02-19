Press release from City of Asheville:

The City of Asheville has launched the Less Plastic Asheville Challenge. This voluntary initiative invites Asheville residents to reduce their single-use plastic consumption by providing information, resources, and a little friendly competition. Participants who take the “Pass on Plastic Pledge” or play (and win!) “Less Plastic Bingo” can earn great prizes to assist them on their Less Plastic Asheville journey!

The Less Plastic Asheville Challenge will run from February 19 – May 31 please visit the ashevillenc.gov/lessplasticasheville for more information on how to join the challenge!

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X for more information.

The Less Plastic Asheville Challenge is the final phase of the Single-Use Plastic Reduction Project that began in December 2022.

Find a copy of this press release on the City’s Website.