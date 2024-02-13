Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile from the Fairview area of Buncombe County.
Anna Bella Gibson
Age: 15 years old
Height: Approximately 5’2
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Ms. Gibson was last seen wearing a white hoodie, grey sweatpants, and white Nike shoes. She also had a dark-colored suitcase with her. Ms. Gibson may try to go to Tennessee, but it is unknown where or who she may be with.
Anyone with information about the location of Anna Bella Gibson is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.
La Oficina del Sheriff está Intentando Localizar a un Menor Desaparecido del Área de Fairview del Condado de Buncombe
(13 de febrero del 2024) –
La Oficina del Sheriff está intentando localizar a un menor desaparecido del área de Fairview del Condado de Buncombe
Anna Bella Gibson
Edad: 15 años
Altura: Aproximadamente 5’2”
Color Pelo: Castaño
Color Ojos: Azul
La señorita Gibson fue vista por última vez con una sudadera con capucha blanca, pantalones deportivos grises y zapatos Nike blancos. También llevaba consigo una maleta de color oscuro. Es posible que la señorita Gibson intente ir a Tennessee, pero se desconoce el lugar o con quién esté.
Cualquier persona que tenga información sobre la ubicación de Anna Bella Gibson debe comunicarse con la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Buncombe al (828) 250-6670.
