Press release from the city of Asheville:
The City of Asheville wants to hear from you about the creation of two emergency operations plans. In working to advance the City Council’s priority of building neighborhood resilience, the Asheville Fire Department is coordinating the efforts to update the City of Asheville’s Emergency Operations Plan and the Continuity of Operations Plan. This work involves gathering information from City departments as well as engaging the community in order to best plan for all emergencies.
The City would like the community’s perspective on emergency preparedness, response, and recovery, as well as to understand how the City of Asheville can continue to improve. Please take the survey here. Follow along with the process by visiting the project page.
