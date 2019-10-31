Press release from the City of Asheville:

As temperatures begin to drop we want to make sure people know where to go when frigid weather strikes. If you or someone you know needs shelter, the following sites are available when the Asheville-Buncombe CODE PURPLE is in effect.

The Asheville Homeless Coalition has called a Code Purple for Nov. 1.

Code Purple is a voluntary effort among private sector shelter providers, coordinated by the Asheville Homeless Coalition. The City of Asheville does not fund, direct, coordinate, or manage any aspects of Code Purple, but information on when Code Purple is in effect may be found here.

In extremely cold conditions, the CODE PURPLE shelter providers will provide shelter beyond their normal program capacity. CODE PURPLE does not include natural disasters such as hurricanes, flooding, or tornadoes; in these events, all citizens will be able to access services at the community disaster shelters.

CODE PURPLE network sites:

ABCCM Veteran’s Quarters, 828-259-5333: Overnight emergency shelter, men only.

Homeward Bound A-Hope, 828-252-8883: Day center.

Western Carolina Rescue Ministries, 828-254-0471: Indoor space during the day (all); overnight emergency shelter for women and children only; identification required; police escort required after 6 p.m.; background check necessary to assure individual is not registered sex offender.

Steadfast House, 828-259-5365: Limited space availability/overnight emergency shelter for women and children only.

CODE PURPLE Network Partners:

United Way’s 2-1-1 information and referral line: Dial 211 or 828-252-HELP (4357)

ABCCM Steadfast House, transitional housing: 828-259-5365.

American Red Cross (crisis services)

BEACON members (crisis services)

Helpmate, overnight domestic violence shelter: Call 24-hour crisis line, 828-254-0516

Trinity Place (overnight shelter for ages 7-17 only: Amy Hobson, 828-777-5715

The City of Asheville is deeply grateful for the work of all homeless shelter providers. We know they do everything they can do to get people indoors during extreme weather events. We also recognize that despite everyone’s best efforts, there may always be people who choose to remain outdoors, even in the coldest months.