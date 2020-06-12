Press release from the city of Asheville:

During Asheville City Council’s June 9 meeting, Asheville Police Chief David Zack reported to Council that the City of Asheville had hired a transparency engagement advisory firm to assist the Asheville Police Department with disseminating public information. These advisors from Cole Pro Media are here to help us deliver our messages in a transparent and open manner. This firm was hired shortly after the chief was hired.

At that meeting, Chief Zack also stated that the City is in the process of hiring an outside independent investigator to review methods and tactics used during the recent protests. To be clear, the firm that has been hired for communications is not and will not be the firm that will review the actions of the police department.

City Manager Debra Campbell stated that the outside investigation is meant to be an objective and transparent look at the tactics used during the protests — including the use of tear gas on the Captain Jeff Bowen Bridge and the destruction of supplies at the medic tent. The expected timeline for delivery of the results of the report is within 90 to 120 days. The City Manager will bring the selection of the firm before Council’s Public Safety Committee.