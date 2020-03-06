City of Hendersonville:

The City of Hendersonville is pleased to announce the appointment of D. James Miller as Fire Chief of the Hendersonville Fire Department.

“Chief Miller is a public servant and leader with an extensive and varied history with the fire service,” said City Manager John Connet. “He has proven to be an effective leader as Deputy Chief and Interim Chief during a time of great growth for our fire department. Chief Miller brings a wide range of experience, along with a heart for his team and strength in collaborating with other organizations, that will serve the department and the citizens of the City of Hendersonville well.”

D. James Miller first joined the fire service in 1991 and in the following 29 years of service has held a variety of positions. He has served as a Firefighter/EMT and Firefighter/Paramedic with assignments in special operations as a boat captain and rescue diver. He served as a Type 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team Officer, Hazardous Materials Technician, Special Operations Toxicological Paramedic, and Gold Team member of a Division of Forestry Incident Management Team. Previous supervisory and administrative assignments have included the roles of Lieutenant, Administrative Captain, Battalion Chief and Division Chief. Prior to joining the Hendersonville Fire Department, Chief Miller served as the Assistant Chief over Training, Special Operations, and EMS at North Charleston Fire Department. D. James Miller was hired as the Deputy Chief of the Hendersonville Fire Department in August 2016 and has served as Interim Fire Chief since November 2019.

Chief Miller holds an Associate of Science degree in Aviation Management from Manatee Community College, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from International University, and is pursuing a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Southern University. He serves as a board member for Edneyville Volunteer Fire & Rescue. D. James Miller is married to Morgan and together they have six adult children and three dogs.

The public is invited to drop in and meet the Chief on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm at Fire Station 2 located at 632 Sugarloaf Road in Hendersonville.