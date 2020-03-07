Press release from UNCA:

UNC Asheville will test its BulldogAlert emergency notification system beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020. This is a routine test of the system and may include text messages, voice, and email notifications to the campus community.

During the system test, the campus community as well as neighborhoods adjacent to campus may hear intermittent warning tones and spoken announcements from campus speakers.

For more information, visit bulldogalert.unca.edu.