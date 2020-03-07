Press release from UNCA:
UNC Asheville will test its BulldogAlert emergency notification system beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020. This is a routine test of the system and may include text messages, voice, and email notifications to the campus community.
During the system test, the campus community as well as neighborhoods adjacent to campus may hear intermittent warning tones and spoken announcements from campus speakers.
For more information, visit bulldogalert.unca.edu.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.