CURRENT VACANCIES:

Unless otherwise stated, the application deadline for these vacancies is September 11 at 5:00 P.M

AFFORDABLE HOUSING ADVISORY COMMITTEE – Some duties of the Committee include: (1) to consider affordable housing policy issues and advise City leadership about those policies; (2) to develop concrete action steps to implement the highest priorities of the Affordable Housing Plan, and to update that Plan as appropriate over time; and (3) to advise City leadership and staff regarding affordable housing priorities for the investment of City-controlled funds.

AIR QUALITY AGENCY BOARD (WNC REGIONAL) – The Western North Carolina Regional Air Quality Agency monitors and regulates Buncombe County’s air quality to safeguard public health and the environment, while preserving the quality of life and economic vitality of the area.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY TOURISM DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY – NOTE STATUTORY REQUIREMENT: This appointment is for an individual actively involved in the tourist business and who has participated in tourism promotion but who does not own or operate a hotel, motel or other taxable tourist accommodation. The purpose of the Authority is to further the development of travel, tourism, and conventions in the county through state, national and international advertising and promotion. The Application deadline for this opening is September 3, 2020 .

CITIZENS-POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE – Please note zip code in your application. The responsibilities of the Committee include serving as liaison between the police and community over concern; to mediate problems or conflicts; to serve as an advocate for programs, ideas, and methods to improve the relationship between the police and the community; and to disseminate information to the community and to the government officials in Asheville.

CIVIC CENTER COMMISSION – The Commission reviews and makes recommendations on programming goals and objectives; long-range plans; proposals for changes in the fees and charges; and encourages promotion of sports, recreation, entertainment, and cultural events and activities at the Civic Center.

HISTORIC RESOURCES COMMISSION – The Historic Resources Commission is charged with preserving and protecting the cultural and architectural character of Asheville and Buncombe County. In addition to reviewing proposed projects affecting locally designated historic properties, the HRC is responsible for recommending local district and landmark designation to the City Council. The HRC also functions as an educational resource within the community, and strives to foster Asheville’s unique sense of place through its preservation efforts. Members must have demonstrated special interest, experience or education in history, architecture, archaeology, architectural history, historic preservation, landscape architecture or related field.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION OF ASHEVILLE – Eligible applicants are required to submit a Human Relations Commission Form, in addition to the Boards and Commission application . Duties of the commission include, but are not limited to: (1) Make policy recommendations to the City Council which promote and improve human relations and advance equity in the City; (2) Support the City’s Office of Equity and Inclusion; (3) Provide a forum where residents can raise issues and complaints relating to human relations in the City; (4) Engage the community regarding the utilization of City-funded programs and policies for the promotion of human relations; and (5) Promote and improve human relations and advance equity in the following areas: public safety; educational, art and cultural opportunities; economic development; health and human services; and housing.

MULTIMODAL TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION – please indicate multimodal interest and background in the application form . The mission of the Multimodal Transportation Commission (MMTC) is to assist the City in furthering, advancing, and promoting a comprehensive and integrative transportation system that incorporates multimodal concepts, including but not limited to transit, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, greenways, complete streets, and highways.

NEIGHBORHOOD ADVISORY COMMITTEE — please indicate zip code on application . The committee was established to advise City Council on neighborhood needs within the City of Asheville’s zoning and planning jurisdiction. The committee works to strengthen neighborhood identity and resilience by facilitating communication and cooperation between Asheville’s neighborhoods and City offices. The committee also works on special projects as assigned or directed by City Council.

PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION – The Application deadline for this opening is September 3, 2020. Some duties of the Commission include: (1) review all new text for proposed amendments to the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), and proposals to zone or change the zoning of all property regulated under the UDO and to make recommendations to City Council for final action thereon; (2) perform studies and surveys of the present conditions and probable future development of the City and its environs, including, but not limited to, studies and surveys of land uses, population, traffic, parking, and redevelopment needs; (3) formulate and recommend to City Council the adoption or amendment of a comprehensive plan and other plans, as necessary.

PUBLIC ART AND CULTURAL COMMISSION– The Commission is responsible for promoting and maintaining art displays in public buildings and public spaces in the City of Asheville. In addition the Commission (1) facilitates public art in public buildings and public spaces; (2) engages the creative sector as a major attraction for artists, cultural tourism and economic development; (3) encourages public confidence for and appreciation of the arts in Asheville; (4) works to build partnerships and collaborations throughout Asheville’s creative community; and (5) aids in strengthening the organizational structure of public and cultural arts delivery. The Public Art and Cultural Commission shall follow its Public Art Policy and Implementation Guidelines as modified and/or amended every five years; and (6) recommends to City Council the acceptance of works of art.

RECREATION BOARD – The Board advises City Council on various matters pertaining to the operation of park facilities and recreation programs within the City of Asheville, to make policy recommendations to City Council, and to carry out duties as may be assigned to them by City Council.

Unless otherwise stated, the application deadline for these vacancies is Friday, September 11 at 5:00 P.M. Unless otherwise stated, the Council is scheduled to make appointments at the September 22 Council meeting.