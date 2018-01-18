Press release from the city of Asheville:

The snow that dumped 2 to 3 inches on the Asheville area Wednesday continues to impact streets and ART bus service.

Motorists heading out this morning are cautioned to beware of black ice that may have formed on treated City streets overnight. Asheville City and Buncombe County schools remain closed.

Asheville City Hall will be open as usual today. The City’s four parking garages remain open for free through 10 a.m. today.

ART buses on a delay

ART buses will operate on a delay this morning, with routes expected to begin at 10 a.m. All routes are expected to be in service today, with start times running between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Visit the ART Service Alerts webpage for more information.

Trash and recycling pickup to resume

Asheville Sanitation will resume trash and recycling pickup at 10 a.m. today. Customers who were missed when Sanitation collection was suspended Wednesday will have their trash and recycling picked up on Friday.

Streets treated, crews continue work

Priority one roads are passable and probability of re-freeze.

The Streets Division was able to treat all priority 1 roads Wednesday and 95 percent of priority 2 streets. Crews continued working overnight to clear roads. Salt treatments are less effective in this extreme cold. Crews are monitoring streets and will re-apply salt if necessary.

The crewed cleared on priority 1 streets first, as these are thoroughfares needed by first responders for emergency access. The priority 2 roads are mostly neighborhood and subdivision streets.

Visit the City’s SnowMapper webpage to look at which are priority 1 and priority 2 streets, which are NCDOT-maintained roads and which are privately maintained.

Parks & Recreation

The Montford Recreation Center will open at 9 a.m. for Snow Day Fun. Shiloh and Stephens-Lee recreation centers will open at noon. All other centers will remain closed. Asheville Municipal Golf Course will remain closed. The WNC Nature Center plans to open at its usual time of 10 a.m. Riverside Cemetery will open at 10 a.m.

All City of Asheville parks will be open as they are clear and safe. Youth athletic programming is cancelled for today. Adult athletic programming will be determined at noon.

Code Purple

The Homeless Coalition announced that Code Purple remains in effect Jan. 17-19. Please encourage people to seek safe shelter. For resources, visit this link.