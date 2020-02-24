Press release from Land of Sky Regional Council:

Foster Grandparents are trusted mentors, confidants and friends to children in need. Foster Grandparents are 55 years of age or older and volunteer twenty hours of time a week. Their goal is to help children with special needs improve their reading, motor skills, temperament, and behavior. Their efforts enhance a child’s physical development, improve the children’s self-esteem and, in general, they serve the children as invaluable role models.

While providing this assistance to children, the volunteers receive a stipend of $250 monthly to supplement their monthly income. This stipend does not count as income and does not affect other benefits such as food stamps, Medicaid, rent subsidy, or supplemental security income. Volunteers also receive mileage reimbursement and paid vacation and sick leave.

Foster Grandparents give of themselves each and every day. They are busy, but never too busy to provide their time and energies to children with special needs who greatly appreciate the love and attention they receive. Their service and kindness fosters hope in the hearts of the children.

For more information, contact Stacy Friesland, Foster Grandparent Program Manager, at 828/251-7448.