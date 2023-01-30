Code Purple in effect for Tuesday, 1/31/23, to assist with Point In Time Count.

Purpose of Code Purple:

The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville

and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter

to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees

(including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with

fewer requirements than their typical programming.