Notice from Office of N.C. State Representative Lindsey Prather:
On Saturday, Sept. 30, 8 a.m.-10 a.m., Rep. Prather will be available to answer constituent questions, comments and receive feedback on her work in Raleigh at the Dripolator in Candler, 909 Smokey Park Hwy.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.