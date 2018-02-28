North Carolina Outward Bound School:

Warmer weather means the return of those fun, outdoor, Asheville events and that bring the community together. This Memorial Day Weekend, put another of those great events on your calendar as North Carolina Outward Bound School announces that it will be hosting its half-century bike ride for the fourth year in a row.

On May 26, 2018, riders from all over Western North Carolina will come together to participate in this 50-mile ride in memory of Outward Bound alumni and fellow outdoorsmen, Collier Lilly. The ride is a fundraiser for the school and supports scholarships for students, teachers and veterans in Western North Carolina who want to attend Outward Bound.

In keeping with Outward Bound’s bedrock principles of “challenge and discovery,” the Collier Lilly

Ride for North Carolina Outward Bound School will take riders over challenging mountain passes

and allow them to discover scenic roads for the first time. The ride will start and end at the new Wedge Foundation location on Foundy Road. After riders sweat it out on the saddle, they can enjoy a free beer, mingle with fellow riders, and then head down the street to Carrier Park to enjoy the ever-popular Mountain Sports Festival, which celebrates music, athletics, and community.

To register for the ride, visit: https://racesonline.com/events/the-collier-lilly-ride.

Who: North Carolina Outward Bound School

What: 50 mile (half-century) bike ride

When: Saturday, May 26, 2018

Where: The Wedge @ Foundation, 5 Foundy Rd, Asheville, NC