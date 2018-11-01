Press release from Funny Business:
On Saturday, Nov. 17, comedian Carmen Lynch, who’s been seen on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Inside Amy Schumer, CONAN, @midnight, and more, will perform at The Grey Eagle in Asheville.
Carmen was recently listed on Splitsider’s “2016’s Best Late Night Sets” for her appearance on CONAN. She has also performed twice on The Late Show with David Letterman, as well as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, @midnight, Inside Amy Schumer, and The Good Wife. She most recently starred in a short film directed by Chloe Sevigny.
Carmen has also performed for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait and continues to tour in Spanish-speaking countries doing standup in Spanish. She recently returned from a sold-out run of her live show “Lynched” at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where The Scotsman named her show “one of the best free shows at this year’s Fringe.”
When she isn’t on the road, Carmen can usually be found at The Comedy Cellar in NYC. Check out her comedy CD Dance Like You Don’t Need the Money, which was named Comedy Album of the Year (2017) by Sirius XM, and is available on carmenlynch.com.
Television:
- The Late Show with David Letterman 2X
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Conan
- The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson
- Last Comic Standing
- The Good Wife
- @midnight
- Inside Amy Schumer
- Wanda Sykes Presents: Herlarious
- FOX’S Red Eye
Festivals:
- Just For Laughs, Montreal
- Bumbershoot
- Gilda’s LaughFest
- Moontower
- Laughing Skull Comedy Festival
- Great American Comedy Festival
- Edinburgh Fringe Festival
Buying tickets in advance is highly-recommended. Parking is available at the Grey Eagle’s parking lot and on Clingman Ave. and Haywood Road. The Grey Eagle offers full bar service, and food is available inside the club at The Grey Eagle Taqueria. http://www.thegreyeagle.com/
