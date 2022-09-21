Press release from Buncombe Partnerships for Children:
Join us for our free Community Playdate on Saturday, September 24, from 10 am – 1 pm at Rabbit Rabbit in downtown Asheville! We’ll have activities for children 1 – 8 years old. Sign up on our Facebook event for updates and sign up for our free giveaway drawing to win prizes for the whole family.
KidCycle Club is the presenting sponsor for this event and hosting a bike course and with bikes for kids of all ages.
Read to Succeed will offer literacy-themed games and children’s books featuring diverse stories
LEAF Global Arts will propose art activities through their Easel Rider van
The WNC Nature Center will have a wildlife-related craft activity
Únete will offer health and wellness resources for families in Spanish and English
Literacy Together will sign children up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
Buncombe Pre-K will invite families to learn more and apply for pre-kindergarten for their four-year-olds
