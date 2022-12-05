Mission Health is happy to announce that two support groups are being relaunched now that we are learning how to live with COVID. The Mission Stroke team is involved in both of these groups which support stroke survivors and their loved ones/support person or caregiver.

Asheville Aphasia Support Group is a collaboration between the Western Carolina University (WCU) Speech Therapy Department and Mission Health. Aphasia is a common issue for stroke survivors. Aphasia is a loss of language due to stroke, head injury, or neurological disorder.

If you or someone you know has aphasia and would like to benefit from an aphasia-friendly community group, join us for the free Asheville Aphasia Support Group. No RSVP needed – attend as you are able. The group meets every Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the WCU Building – Room 345 in Biltmore Park Town Square, 28 Schenck Pkwy, Asheville. Enter at rear of building for easiest entry from parking deck.

The free parking deck with elevators is behind the WCU Building or next to P.F. Chang’s restaurant. Contact Kate Roellgen, WCU Speech and Hearing Clinic, at 828-227-7251 or kroellgen@wcu.edu; or Kate Kelleher, WCU SLP, at kmkelleher@wcu.edu; or Jessica Martin, Mission Hospital RN Stroke Coordinator, at 828-989-6182 or Jessica.Martin1@HCAHealthcare.com.

Stroke Survivor and Caregiver Support Group is both for the stroke survivors and caregivers to attend. If you or someone you know has had a stroke, join us for a free stroke support group. No RSVP needed – attend as you are able. The group meets the second Wednesday of every month from 5-6 p.m. at 1 Hospital Drive, Asheville, 5th Floor, Room 5205. Free parking deck at rear of the building. Contact Jessica Martin, Mission Hospital RN Stroke Coordinator, at 828-989-6182 or Jessica.Martin1@HCAHealthcare.com; or Melissa Hanrahan, Mission Hospital RN Stroke Coordinator, at 828-213-8732 or Melissa.Hanrahan@HCAHealthcare.com.