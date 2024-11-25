Media release from Buncombe County:

Buncombe County launched a Financial Transparency Dashboard on Helene Spend Tracking since Sept. 25. As of today, Nov. 25, the County has spent $9,074,054. The dashboard is separated into two sections including actuals, which are items that have been paid, and obligations, which are items that will be paid. Go here to view the dashboard [avl.mx/ec6].

After a disaster, it’s not uncommon for misinformation to circulate. A recent false claim suggested that tiny homes are prohibited in Barnardsville. N.C. Building Code outlines requirements for safe habitability, which must include a bathroom, be anchored, and have a heat source that is not cord and plug connected. Learn more about these codes at www.ncosfm.gov/codes.

We urge community members to rely on official County updates and to donate only to established disaster relief organizations.

Emergency Housing Zoning Ordinance

One of the ways that the County is supporting emergency housing for people displaced from the storm is though the recently updated Zoning Ordinance. This ordinance permits Emergency Housing in response to Helene. This includes travel trailers, manufactured homes, or other FEMA-approved shelters.

Who qualifies?

Residents experiencing homelessness or inadequate shelter due to storm damage.

Disaster recovery workers affiliated with government agencies, non-profits, or companies.

Where are these allowed?

Emergency housing is permitted in all zoning districts of unincorporated Buncombe County but not in floodways.

For the safety of inhabitants, regulations do not allow property to be built in floodways and special requirements are needed for properties in floodplains.

Holiday schedule adjustments

County government offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29 to allow staff time to spend with loved ones and volunteer within the community. Services such as community showers, debris collection, and solid waste disposal will operate with adjusted hours.

Community Care Stations and water distribution sites will close on Thursday but will reopen on Friday. At the end of the day on Dec. 2, all water distribution sites and Community Care Stations in both the City and County will close and demobilize, with the exception of four community care stations in the most impacted communities that will continue operating until further notice:

Morgan Hill Baptist Church, 594 Barnardsville Highway

Bethel United Methodist, 1050 Riceville Road

Owen Pool, 117 Stone Drive, Swannanoa

Fairview Ingles at 225 Charlotte Highway by Reynolds High

Storm Debris Removal

Buncombe County’s Private Property Debris Removal (PPDR) Program is now accepting applications from property owners who need assistance with removing storm debris.

How to Apply:

Visit one of the application centers located at the Asheville Mall, Barnardsville Fire Department, Swannanoa Fire Department, or Fairview Library.

Online application.

To date, more than 300,00 cubic yards of debris has been collected across Buncombe County, with 45 trucks actively working in all zones.

Rebuilding Together Grant Fund

For-profit businesses in Buncombe County and Asheville can apply for grants of up to $25,000 for recovery expenses. Applications are open until Wednesday, Nov. 27 at mountainbizworks.org/abgrants.

Army Corps of Engineers

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have three ongoing projects in the community:

Turbidity reduction at North Fork Reservoir project to remove sediment in the water will be operational in the next weeks. This project was happening concurrently with the City of Asheville’s in-reservoir water treatment to serve as a backup.

Turbidity reduction at Bee Tree Reservoir project to remove sediment in the water will be operational in the next weeks.

The water treatment site at UNC-Asheville will be removed in the middle of December.

Parks

The city’s riverfront parks were the most impacted city parks from Helene; there are spaces that are largely devastated but the city is working to rebuild smarter, stronger, and more resilient to natural disasters such as floods. Work is being done to have adaptable infrastructures.

As of today, the majority of parks and community centers are open, and some have damage such as debris and downed fencing. Staff ask the public to stay out of closed areas so repairs can take place and ensure safety. Facilities and parks that will continue to be closed until further notice include Azalea and John B Lewis Soccer Fields, the west-portion of Carrier Park, French Broad River Park, Recreation Park, River Arts District Park, and APR Maintenance.

Visit ashevillenc.gov to see a full list of open parks including partial openings.

For Buncombe County Parks and Recreation, Owen Park and Lake Julian Park remain closed. Lake Julian Park will be reopen on Dec. 2 and will host Festival of Lights again this holiday season.

Trash and Recycling Updates

Waste Pro is operating adjusted routes for the holiday week. Waste Pro will operate normal routes for household trash and recycling on Monday Nov. 25 and on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Residents should use the Transfer Station or Landfill if Waste Pro is unable to access them, but please note the landfill and transfer station will be closed on Thursday. They will re-open on Friday.

On Wednesday, Waste Pro will operate normal routes in accessible locations. There will be no trash pick up on Thursday and pick-up locations will be pushed back one day. On Friday, trash pickup will be in Fairview and Arden and on Saturday trash pickup will be in Weaverville and Barnardsville.

Bagged Trash drop-off can be made from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on:

Wednesday: Hearts with Hands

Friday: Ingles Fairview

Saturday: North Buncombe Pool (open until 1 p.m.)

Buncombe County is transitioning to FCC Environmental for waste collection starting Jan. 1, 2025. Visit fccenvironmental.com/buncombe-county for detailed service updates and to sign up for FCC service.

FEMA Assistance

In-person FEMA assistance is available at the Asheville Mall. Hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closures over the Thanksgiving holiday. See the full hours at www.buncombeready.org.