Press release from Buncombe County Government:

On Monday, July 5, all Buncombe County administrative offices and public libraries will be closed in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. Please see more information on County schedules below.

Solid Waste

Solid Waste administrative offices are closed on Monday, July 5. The Buncombe County Landfill and Transfer Station are open regular hours.

Health & Human Services

The Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at 40 Coxe Ave. is closed on Monday, July 5. HHS administrative offices are closed.

Recreation Services

Recreation Services’ administrative offices are closed, but all parks, pools*, and facilities are open on a regular schedule.

*Owen Pool in Swannanoa is closed for repairs, but Black Mountain Pool (401 Laurel Circle Drive in Black Mountain), Recreation Park Pool (65 Gashes Creek Road in Asheville), and Cane Creek Pool (590 Lower Brush Creek Road in Fairview/Fletcher) are each located within a 10-20 minute drive.

Emergency Services

EMS and 911 services remain open. Emergency Services administrative office are closed Monday, July 5.

Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office

Administrative offices are closed. Patrol and Detention operate as usual.

Buncombe County Courthouse

The Buncombe County Courthouse is closed on Monday, July 5, per the Judicial Branch holiday schedule.