Press release from Buncombe County Government:
On Monday, July 5, all Buncombe County administrative offices and public libraries will be closed in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. Please see more information on County schedules below.
Solid Waste
Solid Waste administrative offices are closed on Monday, July 5. The Buncombe County Landfill and Transfer Station are open regular hours.
Health & Human Services
The Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at 40 Coxe Ave. is closed on Monday, July 5. HHS administrative offices are closed.
Recreation Services
Recreation Services’ administrative offices are closed, but all parks, pools*, and facilities are open on a regular schedule.
*Owen Pool in Swannanoa is closed for repairs, but Black Mountain Pool (401 Laurel Circle Drive in Black Mountain), Recreation Park Pool (65 Gashes Creek Road in Asheville), and Cane Creek Pool (590 Lower Brush Creek Road in Fairview/Fletcher) are each located within a 10-20 minute drive.
Emergency Services
EMS and 911 services remain open. Emergency Services administrative office are closed Monday, July 5.
Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office
Administrative offices are closed. Patrol and Detention operate as usual.
Buncombe County Courthouse
The Buncombe County Courthouse is closed on Monday, July 5, per the Judicial Branch holiday schedule.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.