Cultural resources grants totaling $40,000 awarded

From Community Foundation of Western North Carolina:

The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC) approved $40,000 in Cultural Resources focus area grants in July for general operations to eight craft organizations across WNC.  CFWNC awards discretionary funding in Education, Cultural Resources, Human Services, and Natural Resources.
Cultural Resources grants are made through competitive and proactive awards. Competitive general operating grants are distributed according to a rotating schedule and through an expedited application.  Proactive applications may be invited for unique projects or programs that address the Cultural Resources focus area goals.
Unrestricted gifts of $5,000 were awarded to:
Asheville Glass Art School dba North Carolina Glass Center serving Buncombe, Madison, Henderson, Jackson, Haywood, Yancey, McDowell and Mitchell Counties
 
Center for Craft serving the WNC region
Clay County Historical & Arts Council serving Clay County
Local Cloth serving the WNC region
Open Hearts Art Center serving Buncombe County
Rutherford County Visual Artists Guild serving Rutherford County
The Bascom serving Jackson and Macon counties
Tryon Arts and Crafts serving Polk County
CFWNC works with families, businesses and nonprofits to strengthen communities through the creation of charitable funds and strategic grantmaking. A permanent charitable resource, the Foundation manages over 1,300 funds and facilitated $24.8 million in grants last year bringing total distributions to more than $387 million since its founding in 1978. Learn more at www.cfwnc.org.
