The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC) approved $40,000 in Cultural Resources focus area grants in July for general operations to eight craft organizations across WNC. CFWNC awards discretionary funding in Education, Cultural Resources, Human Services, and Natural Resources.

Cultural Resources grants are made through competitive and proactive awards. Competitive general operating grants are distributed according to a rotating schedule and through an expedited application. Proactive applications may be invited for unique projects or programs that address the Cultural Resources focus area goals.

Unrestricted gifts of $5,000 were awarded to:

Asheville Glass Art School dba North Carolina Glass Center serving Buncombe, Madison, Henderson, Jackson, Haywood, Yancey, McDowell and Mitchell Counties

Center for Craft serving the WNC region

Clay County Historical & Arts Council serving Clay County

Local Cloth serving the WNC region

Open Hearts Art Center serving Buncombe County

Rutherford County Visual Artists Guild serving Rutherford County

The Bascom serving Jackson and Macon counties

Tryon Arts and Crafts serving Polk County