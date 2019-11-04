Press release from Cynthia Drew:
Join Asheville resident Cynthia Drew as she launches her newest mystery, Nouveau Noir, at Metro Wines, 169 Charlotte on November 23 from 2-5.
Drew, winner of the 2018 INDIE gold award for Best Mystery, will be joined by her sister, award-winning screenwriter Joan Golden, who lives in Albuquerque.
Wines tasted that afternoon will be an array of reds, and the tasting is free.
For more information, contact:
Gina Trippi
Metro Wines
metrowinesasheville@gmail.com
828-575-9525
or
Cynthia Drew
drewgolden1@gmail.com
828-626-2233
