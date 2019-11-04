Press release from Cynthia Drew:

Join Asheville resident Cynthia Drew as she launches her newest mystery, Nouveau Noir, at Metro Wines, 169 Charlotte on November 23 from 2-5.

Drew, winner of the 2018 INDIE gold award for Best Mystery, will be joined by her sister, award-winning screenwriter Joan Golden, who lives in Albuquerque.

Wines tasted that afternoon will be an array of reds, and the tasting is free.

For more information, contact:

Gina Trippi

Metro Wines

metrowinesasheville@gmail.com

828-575-9525

or

Cynthia Drew

drewgolden1@gmail.com

828-626-2233