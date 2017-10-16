Press release:

Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center and Randy Shull and Hedy Fischer are pleased to host choreographer Silvana Cardell’s Supper, People on the Move at 22 London Rd., Randy and Hedy’s studio/exhibition space. Supper, People on the Move is a new dance performance inspired by themes of migration and the complex experience of dislocation. Accompanying this performance will be an exhibition of immigration narratives and Portraits of People on the Move featuring the work of Philadelphia based photographer Jennifer Baker alongside contributions from our Western NC community by UNC Asheville journalism student Karen Lopez and Asheville based photographer Steve Mann. An intimate performance for no more than 70 audience members, the dance is followed by a small supper with a discussion amongst the audience and performers, breaking down barriers and making connections.

Tickets are available online at http://supperdance.brownpapertickets.com/

General Admission: $8 for BMCM+AC Members + Youth //$10 for Non-Members