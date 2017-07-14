Press release from the Western North Carolina Green Party:

On Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at 11 am, Dee Williams files as a candidate for the 2017 Asheville City Council race. Dee Williams is the first candidate ever endorsed by the Western North Carolina Green Party. Her platform includes creating a Community Land Trust for permanently affordable housing, freezing taxes and fees for residents, and creating living-wage jobs.

Members of the public are invited to gather in front of the Board of Elections, 77 McDowell Avenue, to hear her speak before filing for office. “Everyone should be there. This will be a momentous occasion,” says Camille McCarthy, chair of the WNC Green Party.

For more information on the Dee Williams campaign, please visit www.dee4avl.com or contact the Western North Carolina Green Party at wncgreens@gmail.com.