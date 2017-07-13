Press release from United Way of Henderson County:

HENDERSONVILLE, NC, July 13, 2017 – United Way of Henderson County is seeking hundreds of volunteers throughout the community for the second annual Day of Action sponsored by Pardee/UNC Health Care to mobilize the caring power of volunteers to make a meaningful impact in the community. Here in Henderson County, volunteers are needed to work on 37 service projects among 23 schools and learning centers to help get them ready for the upcoming school year. Projects will include painting walls, cleaning playgrounds, mulching, and many more. In addition to serving at local schools, volunteers are asked to help pack a school bus with food donations for MANNA’s Packs for Kids and school supply items for Henderson County Public Schools.

Volunteers of all ages are needed to come together to create positive change for themselves, their families and their community. Last year, more than 400 United Ways in 21 countries mobilized volunteers in their communities on Day of Action.

“Day of Action was a huge success last year,” said Denise Cumbee Long, Executive Director of United Way of Henderson County. “We are thrilled to partner once again with Pardee and Henderson County Schools as we help our schools spruce up for the new academic year. We need hundreds of volunteers to come out and roll up their sleeves! Education is one of United Way’s key focus areas, and we think the Day of Action is a great way to show support for our teachers and the children who attend our schools.”

Interested volunteers can find the service projects and an online sign-up by visiting United Way’s website at liveunitedhc.org. Volunteers who are registered online by July 28th are guaranteed a free t-shirt. Any registration questions can be directed to Kara Ashley-Gilmore at volunteer@liveunitedhc.org, or by phone at 828-692-1636 x1108.

About United Way of Henderson County

United Way is advancing the common good by creating opportunities for a better life in Henderson County. If you would like more information or would like to make a donation, contact United Way of Henderson County at PO Box 487, Hendersonville, NC 28793, 828-692-1636, or visit online at liveunitedhc.org. You can also find UWHC on Facebook.