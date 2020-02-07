Press release from Destination Church:

Destination Church is in the final preparation stage serving as one of nearly 720 churches around the world to host Night to Shine 2020, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. This event will be hosted through local churches across the globe simultaneously on Friday, February 7. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older. Destination is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that is uniting churches of different denominations all over the world with the common goal of celebrating people with special needs.

Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, a dance floor… all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

Devin Dzioba, Youth Pastor from Destination said in a release today that the event sill needs one crucial element to come together. “We are asking the community to assist us with our ‘Rope line’ or paparazzi and cheering section. Since 2018 our volunteer force has grown but we have always needed more people for this. This is one of the really magical moments of the night, each one of our nearly 100 honored guests is announced in and then they walk the red carpet and get their picture taken just like a Hollywood opening day event. You see these amazing individuals, they may seem shy in the prep area, when they hear their name announced they get a huge smile. Then they just beam with a confident radiance as they walk that carpet with people cheering for them. It is like Tim says, they almost realize in that moment that all these people support them, that they are beautiful individually and that they are relevant.”

Night to Shine has experienced incredible growth, now in its sixth year of existence. The event launched in 2015 with 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers honoring more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. This past February, 655 host churches and 200,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 100,000 honored guests with special needs. Now in its sixth year, the Tim Tebow Foundation anticipates 800 churches to host the event taking place in just a few short days.

For additional information, volunteer registration or local sponsorship of the Night to Shine hosted by Destination Church in Fletcher, visit destinationchurchnc.com/night-to-shine-2020 or email Devin at pastordevindc@gmail.com

If you would like to join in the Rope Line you don’t need to register, all you have to do is show up at Destination on February 7th to be in place by 4:30pm. You are encouraged to make signs with encouraging messages and be ready to take part in something great. The red carpet crew will be celebrating these honored guests till 6:30pm. Follow parking direction for “Paparazzi Parking”. Destination Church is located at 5575 Hendersonville Rd. Fletcher NC 28732

For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit: timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine/