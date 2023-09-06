Press release from Dogwood Health Trust:

Dogwood Health Trust is hosting an informational webinar on Thursday, Sept. 21 to share the findings from a study analyzing the economic impacts of the closure of the Pactiv Evergreen paper mill on the Western North Carolina region. The results of the study are intended to offer residents and policy makers an unbiased and quantifiable account of what to expect as the mill’s operations come to an end. To present the findings in more detail, Dogwood will host a webinar on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 12:00 p.m. All community members are invited to attend and can register using this link.

“The closing of the mill in Canton will no doubt have long lasting effects across our region that we’ve only begun to uncover,” said Dr. Susan Mims, CEO of Dogwood Health Trust. “By having actionable, unbiased data like this report to guide a larger, more collaborative response, we can continue to create an economic ecosystem that serves as a driving force for creating and sustaining a multi-generational and equitable quality of life for all of our region’s residents.”

In addition to providing a total of $1,150,000 to date to help those affected by the closing of the Pactiv Evergreen paper mill, Dogwood also offered financial support to Southwestern Commission to conduct this latest study. The goal of the study is to gain a greater understanding of how the closing of the mill, Canton’s largest employer, will affect the economy across the entire WNC region. The analysis, performed by Syneva Economics, examines the effect on employment, labor income, economic output and tax revenue and includes data by industry and county.

During the webinar, Tom Tveidt, president of Syneva Economics, Russ Harris, executive director of Southwestern Commission and Barry D. New, technical development and planning branch head for NC Forest Service will share the findings and offer a high-level analysis in addition to answering questions. Anyone is welcome to attend and may register here.