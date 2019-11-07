From Dogwood Health Trust:

To provide additional insight and answer questions about the Leverage Fund, we’re offering a webinar on Nov. 20 at 1pm and invite you to join us.

To register, please click on this link and you’ll be taken to a simple registration form. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

If you’re unable to attend the webinar, you will be able to view the recording afterwards by visiting the Leverage Fund page on our website.

Funding Resources

Not sure where to start? We have resources to help! Take advantage of a community meeting or webinar scheduled in the coming weeks.

Transylvania County Public Library, Nov. 8 at 10am: cohosted by Pisgah Health Foundation. Details and RSVP here.

cohosted by Pisgah Health Foundation. Details and RSVP here. Leverage Fund Webinar, Nov. 20 at 1pm: hosted by Dogwood Health Trust. Details and RSVP here.

hosted by Dogwood Health Trust. Details and RSVP here. Clay County DSS, Dec. 6 at 2pm: cohosted by Nantahala Health Foundation. Details and RSVP here.

As more meetings are scheduled, we’ll keep you updated.

Wondering where to search for grants? Almost every federal and state agency, along with most national foundations, posts grant opportunities online. While Dogwood Health Trust does maintain and update a list of some funding opportunities, it is by no means exhaustive. We strongly recommend you conduct an internet search based on your organization’s focus areas and programs. Some potential sites to explore might include: