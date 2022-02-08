Press release from Asheville Downtown Association:

Twice each year, we survey our membership and the downtown business community. Surveys are an important tool in gathering feedback from our members. The results will be presented at our State of Downtown Luncheon on Tuesday, March 8.

The survey takes about 15-20 minutes to complete. This survey is focused on downtown businesses. We want to hear from owners and employees alike, so please share with your staff. **We hope to work with partners to develop at survey for residents later in the year.

Access the survey here.

Survey data is shared with City Council, County Commission and appropriate staff. It is also discussed at meetings with partners and other organizations working towards solutions. It’s important that we hear from as many businesses as possible.