From Asheville Downtown Association:

The Asheville Downtown Association today announced the winners of its annual Downtown Holiday Windows Contest. Judge’s scored on creativity, originality, use of merchandise and the WOW factor.

The winners are:

· Best in Show: Madam Clutterbuckets Neurodiverse Universe

· WOW Factor: Dog & Pony Show

· Best Use of Merchandise: Fired Up! Creative Lounge and Mast General Store

“There are so many beautifully decorated windows downtown. Our judges were very impressed with the creativity and heart that went into each window,” said Meghan Rogers, executive director of the Asheville Downtown Association. “The Walking Tour is a great way to explore downtown while shopping for holiday gifts or enjoying a night out.”

Residents and visitors can view the windows by following along the Downtown Holiday Windows Walking Tour. A map of businesses can be found here.