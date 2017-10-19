Press release:

DUCTZ OF ASHEVILLE & HENDERSONVILLE RECEIVES CULTURE BUILDER AWARD AT ANNUAL BELFOR FRANCHISE GROUP CONVENTION

Hendersonville, NC – October 19, 2017 – Congratulations are in order for DUCTZ of Asheville & Hendersonville at the thirteenth annual BELFOR Franchise Group Convention. The national award presented to Wade Patterson, Owner of DUCTZ of Asheville & Hendersonville was the “Culture Builder Award”. This award recognizes an outstanding DUCTZ franchisee that exemplifies the values, spirit, and beliefs of the brand. Wade Patterson, has served as a model franchisee by showing continued success through strong customer relationships and exceptional business management.

“The culture of a company plays such an integral role in its success,” said Wade Patterson, Owner of DUCTZ of Asheville & Hendersonville, “and I am honored to have been selected for this award since many of my efforts revolve around building a strong culture.”

DUCTZ of Asheville & Hendersonville received this honor on Thursday, September 28 at an awards ceremony during the BELFOR Franchise Group Convention held in Orlando, FL. The BELFOR Franchise Group Convention is a four day conference which provides valuable skills training, current “state of the company” information, and invaluable relationship marketing for all.

“At DUCTZ, we believe in creating a space where everyone can learn and grow together,” said David Ford, President of DUCTZ International. “During our annual convention, we are able to celebrate the hard work of all our franchisees and recognize those who go above and beyond like Wade, the recipient of the Culture Builder Award.”

DUCTZ has established itself as a leader and trusted indoor air quality company in the United States. DUCTZ cleaning technicians are trained to clean and restore air ducts and HVAC systems to their original peak performance.