Press release:

Red Cross calls for blood donors before the holiday season

(Oct. 19, 2017) — With the busy holiday season approaching, the American Red Cross encourages donors to give blood now to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this winter.

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, many regular donors delay giving due to holiday activities and travel. This often decreases the amount of donated blood available for patients. More donations are needed in the weeks leading up to the holidays to help stock the shelves for patients like Emily Bratton. After the birth of her first child, she received several units of blood.

“I know that my life was saved because someone, somewhere, was willing to donate their blood,” said Bratton. “There aren’t words to describe how incredibly thankful I am that people are willing to donate blood to help a stranger.”

Give patients in need another reason to be thankful – make an appointment to give blood. Download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-15

Avery

Linville

11/9/2017: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Cannon Memorial Hospital, 434 Hospital Drive, Sloop Medical Office Plaza Oak Room

Buncombe

Arden

11/4/2017: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., The Forest at Biltmore Park, 300 Long Shoals Rd

Asheville

11/1/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

11/2/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

11/2/2017: 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Ira B. Jones Elementary School, 544 Kimberly Avenue

11/4/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

11/6/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

11/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

11/8/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

11/8/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., UNC Asheville-Sherrill Center, 1 University Heights

11/9/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

11/10/2017: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., South College, 140 Sweeten Creek Road

11/13/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

11/14/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

11/15/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

11/16/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

Cherokee

Andrews

11/13/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Andrews United Methodist Church, 101 Chestnut Street

Haywood

Clyde

11/11/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Crabtree United Methodist Church, 5405 Crabtree Road

Henderson

Hendersonville

11/1/2017: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Opportunity House, 1411 Asheville Hwy.

Mills River

11/6/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Landings of Mills River, 4143 Haywood Road

Jackson

Cullowhee

11/1/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Western Carolina University Hinds Univ Center, Highway 107

11/2/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Western Carolina University Hinds Univ Center, Highway 107

Sylva

11/9/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Harris Regional Hospital, 68 Hospital Drive

Macon

Franklin

11/16/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., First Baptist Church Franklin, 69 Iotla Street

Polk

Columbus

11/9/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Polk County High School, 1681 Hwy 108 East

Rutherford

Ellenboro

11/3/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Big Spring Baptist Church, 534 Big Springs Baptist Church Road

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Volunteers needed

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver.