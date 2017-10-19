Press release:

Randy Webb Tucker Charged with 1st Degree Arson for Fire at Aston Park Towers

Asheville, NC (October 19, 2017): On Tuesday, October 17 at approximately 8:44 p.m. the Asheville Fire Department responded to Aston Park Towers, 165 South French Broad Street, after reports of a structure fire. After further investigation by the Asheville-Buncombe Arson Task Force it was determined that the cause of the fire was a result of arson. The Asheville Police Department has charged Randy Webb Tucker (55 years of age), of Asheville, with 1st Degree Arson. Tucker is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on an $80,000 bond.