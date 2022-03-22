Press release from Victory Lap Media:

Earl Scruggs Music Festival has announced the full lineup for its inaugural event taking place September 2-4, 2022 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina. Joining previously announced headliners Jerry Douglas, The Earls of Leicester and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band this Labor Day Weekend will be American banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck performing with his GRAMMY-nominated My Bluegrass Heart ensemble which includes Billy Contreras, Jacob Joliff, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, and Bryan Sutton. Also slated for Tryon this summer will be Colorado-born bluegrass/Zydeco fusionists Leftover Salmon who marked their 30th anniversary as a group this December. The two are set to perform on the Flint Hill Main Stage on Friday and Saturday evenings, respectively.

With a focus on commemorating the lasting legacy of Cleveland County-made bluegrass pioneer Earl Scruggs, ESMF is pleased to announce that Come Hear NC will curate a special North Carolina showcase on the Foggy Mountain Stage Friday. The educational nonprofit established by the North Carolina Arts Council and Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will celebrate diverse voices from across the state with featured performances by Laura Boosinger & Josh Goforth, Lakota John, Chatham Rabbits, Jon Stickley Trio, and Fireside Collective. Other NC standouts performing throughout the festival weekend include Chatham County Line, Balsam Range, Acoustic Syndicate, Rissi Palmer and more.

“Come Hear NC is an initiative of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources that showcases and celebrates the roots of American music that run so deep in North Carolina,” says Secretary Reid Wilson. “Earl Scruggs is the definition of that musical legacy and we are proud to sponsor the Earl Scruggs Music Festival and the all-North Carolina Foggy Mountain Stage.”

As the festival draws near, ESMF will announce a variety of workshops in collaboration with its partners and beneficiaries the Earl Scruggs Center and WNCW 88.7. An official jamming area will be provided on-site for seasoned pickers and dabblers alike. Family-friendly amenities will also be available at the children’s area throughout the weekend. Stay tuned for details on workshops, on-site activities and additional artist announcements to be revealed soon.

General Admission and VIP ticket options are on sale now, with prices increasing in May. Camping and cabin rentals are available for reservation via Tryon International Equestrian Center. For pricing and availability, visit tryon.com/bookings/new-booking. To stay up-to-date on all things Earl Scruggs Music Festival, visit earlscruggsmusicfestival.com.