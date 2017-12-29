Press release from event organizers:

The Mud Run will take place on June 23, 2018 with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Hands On! Children’s Museum, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in Hendersonville.

Early registration for the 7th annual Mad Mountain Mud Run will open online January 1, 2018. The muddy race and festival will take place on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Berkeley Park in Hendersonville, with all event proceeds benefitting Hands On! Children’s Museum. Participants can choose to run with a team of four or as timed or untimed individual runners. Teams and individuals can register online at madmountainmudrun.com; those registering before March 15 will receive an early-bird discount on the regular registration fee.

Joseph Knight, the museum’s Executive Director says “We are so excited to open registration for the 2018 Mad Mountain Mud Run. This event ensures a fun and ‘muddy’ time for all. All proceeds from this fundraising event supports the museum, and allows us to serve over 30,000 people annually. At the completion of the race, we have an all-day festival that features food, craft beer, and live music for race participants and spectators.”

The event is a 3-plus mile race filled with muddy obstacles. This year participants can choose their challenge. Options include: Timed Individual – Recommended for competitive runners who want to see if they can be the fastest individual through the course! You will take off by yourself and be timed. Team of 4 – All team members need to register individually. Teams must have all 4 members registered to compete. All participants must be 12 & over. Teams are timed and will start and finish together. Untimed Individuals – You will take off with a group of individuals, and it is your choice if you want to stay with friends or run alone! This is a great way for a group of friends to run together and register individually. This is not recommended for competitive runners and you will not be timed.

For more information or to register, go to madmountainmudrun.com.