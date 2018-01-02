Press release from Eblen Charities:

Many who seek heating assistance through these record cold winter days will now be receiving additional help thanks to the expanded partnership between Buncombe County Health and Human Services and the Eblen Energy Project of the Eblen Charities.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be expanding to help more families keep warm in Buncombe County by opening up the program to all households having anyone who is at least 130 percent of the poverty level.

Even families who may have received assistance through other heating and utility assistance programs may be eligible for the LIEAP funds, giving these hard-working and deserving families a little extra breathing room as the cold winter arrives. The Low Income Energy Assistance Program funds assist households that are vulnerable due to heating costs by providing a one-time payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills.

In partnership with Buncombe County Department of Health and Human Services, the Low Income Energy Assistance Program is open to all households at 130 percent of poverty level (example: single member household $1,307, family of two $1,759, family of four $2,665) and provides a one-time vendor payment of $200, $300, or $400 based on household size and income for homes that use electricity, natural gas, fuel oil or kerosene. Families using wood or coal will be eligible to receive $200 regardless of family size.

“We greatly appreciate the opportunity to again partner with Buncombe County and the Department of Health and Human Services with LIEAP program this year,” states Bill Murdock, Executive Director of the Eblen Charities.“ We have a great responsibility to find ways to reach out and keep those who are most susceptible to the cold keep warm this winter and thanks to adding the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, a great many who seek help through Eblen will not be left out in the cold.”

Eblen Charities Office Hours Expanded:

Beginning this Tuesday, Jan. 2, Eblen Charities will once again begin “Eblen After Hours” program in which the Waddell Client Service Center will remain open until 7 p.m. every Tuesday evening for all programs. The extra hours will allow the Eblen Charities staff to see more clients and give a greater opportunity to serve our clients who work during the day.

How to Apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program:

Individuals and families are encouraged to apply at the Eblen Charities Waddell Client Service Center at 50 Westgate Parkway in the Westgate Shopping Center anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Individuals interested in applying for LIEAP are not required to have a photo ID or Social Security Card. As part of the application process verification of any employment and have a valid social security number, when available for each household member.

If unable to apply in person, phone applications may be taken by calling 828-255-3066. The completed application will be mailed for signature along with instructions regarding other documents needed to process application.

If you are in need of assistance, or for more information please contact please contact Eblen Charities at 828-255-3066 or visit www.eblencharities.org.