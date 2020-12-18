Press release from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians:

Richard Sneed, the Principal Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, released the following statement regarding Debra Haaland’s nomination as Secretary of the Interior.

“The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians celebrates President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to nominate Debra Haaland to serve as Secretary of the Interior. This is a breakthrough for all Native people in this country. She is the first. She is our first.”