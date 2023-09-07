Press Release from Congressman Chuck Edwards:

Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11) is accepting United States service academy nomination applications from current high school seniors in North Carolina’s 11th district.

As a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman Edwards can nominate applicants who legally reside within the boundaries of the 11th congressional district of North Carolina to attend one of the five U.S. service academies, including the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination, but Congressman Edwards will recommend interested applicants on a case-by-case basis.

Edwards said, “I’m honored to have a role in nominating the best and brightest students from Western North Carolina for appointments to our nation’s service academies. As school is back in session, I encourage any high school senior who is up for this challenge and aspiring to pursue a meaningful and rewarding career to apply. Accepted students will develop leadership and character traits that will prepare them to achieve excellence in any military and civilian role.”

The deadline to apply for a nomination from Congressman Edwards is October 2 at 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit edwards.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.