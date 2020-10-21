Press release from Haywood County Emergency Management Team:

Oct. 20, 2020, 7:48 p.m. — At approximately 3 p.m. today search teams located the body of missing hiker Chad Seger. He was found in an off-trail area near the Art Loeb trail in the Shining Rock Wilderness Area.

Searchers also found the gear he was believed to have with him nearby.

It is too early at this time to make a determination as to cause of death.

The family has asked for privacy at this difficult time.

The family would also like to thank all of the volunteers, searchers, first responders, organizations, and veterans who dedicated their time and resources to help bring Chad home.

Seger had been missing since Monday, when he spoke briefly with a family member by telephone. Later that same evening an incomplete 911 call came into Haywood County Dispatch. It apparently could not be completed due to weak signal strength.

Over 400 individual searchers and support staff representing multiple agencies from five states were involved in the efforts to bring closure to the Seger family.