Press release from Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency:

Did you know that rates of diabetes in North Carolina have almost doubled over the last 20 years, and that diabetes is now the seventh leading cause of death in our state? Complications from diabetes can lead to serious health issues, including cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, glaucoma and loss of vision, amputation of limbs and more. Risk factors for type 2 diabetes include being over the age of 45, overweight or obese, and physically inactive. But lifestyle changes, including eating healthier and being more physically active, can greatly reduce the risk of the disease developing.

The Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) is a lifestyle change program dedicated to preventing type 2 diabetes through a series of 24 one‐hour group classes. Taught by trained health educators/lifestyle coaches, DPP is a fun, yearlong program that gives participants the information and tools needed to maintain a healthy weight, prepare and eat healthy meals and be more physically active. It also connects participants facing similar challenges to increase the chances of success. A new round of DPP classes will begin at Haywood County Health & Human Services Agency (HHSA) on March 17th, 2020.

Thanks to a grant administered by NC State University, the classes are now free and will include incentives, such as yoga mats, resistance bands and cookbooks, for those who complete it. HHSA is excited to report that its program is now fully recognized by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

Anyone interested in learning more about or participating in DPP can contact Megan Hauser at 828-356-2272 or Lauren Wood at 828-356-2292. Clinicians are also welcome to refer patients who are either at risk or have been diagnosed with pre‐diabetes to join DPP. Classes will be held at Haywood County HHSA on Tuesdays from 5:30 – 6:30 pm starting on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020.