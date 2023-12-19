Press release from Walker Wilson Consulting:

60± individuals from a multiple faith communities held a nonviolent public witness today urging Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC) to co-sponsor legislation calling for a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The action was at 11 a.m. at Edwards’ Hendersonville office. The participants see a ceasefire as a necessary step in US efforts encouraging creation of a lasting peace between Israel and Palestine.

“We are calling on our elected representatives to co-sponsor the “Ceasefire Now” resolution, legislation aimed at resolving the devastating conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” explains Jameel Brenneman, Palestinian-American Christian from Asheville. The protest will be peaceful and follow all applicable laws and regulations. A presentation including brief statements, prayer, and singing will take place both within the representative’s office and outside the Henderson County Courthouse.

The action is part of an effort called Mennonite Day of Action, which will see 1000± people of faith across the US and Canada holding 40 similar demonstrations at their representatives’ offices today.

“We decry Hamas’ horrific attacks against Israeli civilians on October 7 and their taking of hostages,” demonstration organizer Greg Walker Wilson of Circle of Mercy congregation in Asheville wrote in a statement. “We also are horrified by Israel’s massive attacks on Palestinian civilians. As the death toll rises each day, including thousands of children, we cannot keep quiet. Our faith calls us to join public action for peace and justice wherever we can.”

As our Palestinian, Jewish, Arab, and Muslim friends and loved ones are demanding a ceasefire even while they are forced to reckon with unspeakable tragedies, we believe we have a duty as pacifists and Christians to join public action for peace and justice whenever and wherever we can.