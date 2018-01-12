Press release from Hands On!

Tues. 1/30-Thurs. 2/2 All day. Happy Groundhog Day on Friday, Feb. 2nd! All ages. Try our step-by-step guide to drawing a groundhog! Build your competence as an artist! Free with $5 admission/free for members. Sponsored by Etowah Valley Veterinary Hospital.

Tues. 2/6 11 am – 11:30 am. Mad Science Lab – Magnet Painting! Ages 3 yrs. & up. Join Dr. Bunsen in the Mad Science Lab to make crazy concoctions. Mad Science Lab will be every Tuesday morning at 11 am February 6, 13, 20, & 27. Free with $5 admission/free for members. Limited spaces. Please call 697-8333 to register.

Tues. 2/13 Mad Science Lab – Marbled Hearts!

Tues. 2/20 Mad Science Lab – Spin Art!

Tues. 2/27 Mad Science Lab – Nature Prints!

Wed. 2/7 4:00-5:00 pm. Science on Wheels. Join a Hands On! educator at the Mills River Library for science fun! Pre-registration required. Call 890-1850 to register.

Tues. 2/6-Thurs. 2/8 2:00-5:00 pm. Makerspace! Makerspace is an exhibit located in the Discovery Room at Hands On!. Children and adults are invited to use their imaginations to create, design and build. Makerspace will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 2:00-5:00 pm in February. Children must be accompanied by an adult. This exhibit is free with $5 admission/free for members and is sponsored by Duke Energy Foundation.

Tues. 2/6-Fri. 2/9 All day. Make a Valentine at Hands On! in our Party Room. All ages. This drop-in activity will let you be creative & celebrate the ones you love! Free with $5 admission/free for members. Sponsored by Van Winkle Law Firm.

Thurs. 2/8 11:00-12:00 pm. Blue Ridge Humane Day! Come visit a special animal from the Blue Ridge Humane Society. This activity is free with $5 admission/free for members.

Tues. 2/13-Fri. 2/16 All day. Mardi Gras at Hands On! – Celebrate Mardi Gras by making masks. Free with $5 admission/Free for members.

Wed. 2/14 1:00-2:00 pm. Valentine Tea Party (Ages 3-6) Princes & Princesses are invited to a Royal Valentine Tea Party. Create a crown, learn tea party manners & participate in a royal parade & enjoy tea with the king & queen. Must be potty trained to attend w/o adult; younger can attend accompanied by adult. $20 nm/$15 m. Pre-registration required. Call 697-8333 to register.

Tues.2/20-Fri. 2/23 All day. Happy Chinese New Year! It is the year of the dog! Come learn about Chinese New Year traditions. Use your artistic skills to create hung bao and noise makers! Free with $5 admission/free for members.

Wed. 2/21 4:00-5:00 pm. Science on Wheels. Join a Hands On! educator at the Mills River Library for Lego fun! Pre-registration required. Call 890-1850 to register.

Tues. 2/27-Fri. 3/2 All Day. Decorate a Cherry Tree! Celebrate National Cherry Month and George Washington’s Birthday by decorating your own cherry tree with blossoms. Drop-in self-directed activity in our Party Room. Free with $5 admission/Free for members.

Wed. 2/28 4:00-5:00 pm. Science on Wheels. Join a Hands On! educator at the Main Library for teen STEAM fun! Pre-registration required. Call 697-4725 to register.

