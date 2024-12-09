Media release from the City of Asheville:

FEMA Assistance Deadline Approaching

The FEMA application period for Hurricane Helene disaster assistance closes on January 7, 2025. Residents are urged to apply for disaster recovery grants, even if they do not have immediate needs as some Helene-related impacts may be identified in the future. FEMA help may include rental assistance, security deposits, and utility coverage for those affected displaced from their homes due to Helene.

Apply Online: DisasterAssistance.gov

By Phone: 1-800-621-3362

In-Person Assistance: Asheville Mall, Mon-Sat, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

There are several assistance programs for Buncombe County residents:

Helene Recovery Housing Assistance Grant

Residents impacted by Helene may qualify for financial assistance covering up to three months of rent, mortgage, or utility bills. Applications close on December 18 at 5 p.m. Apply at buncombeready.org.

Private Property Debris Removal Program

Buncombe County continues debris collection on public rights-of-way. Nearly 1,100 residents have applied for free debris removal on private property. Applications are available online at buncombeready.org or in-person at the following application centers: Asheville Mall, Barnardsville Fire Department, Swannanoa Fire on Bee Tree Road, and Fairview Library.

USDA Emergency Watershed Protection Program

Residents facing infrastructure threats due to Helene may qualify for assistance addressing debris-clogged waterways, streambank erosion, and more. Submit damage reports via the Property Damage Form or call 828-250-4785.

Low-Income Energy Assistance Program

While not related directly to Helene recovery, the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program is also available to help with heating bills. Applications are being accepted in tiers: first households including a person aged 60 or older or disabled persons receiving services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services are eligible to sign up for assistance until Dec. 31. All other households may apply from Jan. 1 – March 31 or until funds are exhausted. Apply Online at epass.nc.gov or by phone: 828-250-5500. You can also apply in-person at 40 Coxe Ave, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Solid Waste Service Transition Update

FCC, Buncombe County’s new waste pickup service provider, continues its cart replacement process. Residents without carts for several days should contact FCC at 828-820-7022 and in the meanwhile, they can place bagged trash on their curb for their scheduled pickup days. Visit buncombecounty.org for FAQs about service changes.

Water Testing and Safety Update

City of Asheville Water Resources is prioritizing lead and copper testing for homes built before 1988. Water Resources encourages City of Asheville water customers – especially those with homes built prior to 1988 – to participate in the city’s free lead and copper drinking water testing program:

Testing your water for lead can be especially important when you are pregnant, nursing, or have children under 6 years of age.

As of December 9, the city has received more than 6600 requests for lead testing. To meet increased community demand for testing, the City is working to increase capacity by contracting with additional North Carolina State certified laboratories.

The City of Asheville is only providing one lead test kit per household and only to customers who receive their water from the City of Asheville.

For more information, visit the City of Asheville’s website.

Ongoing Community Care and Support

Four Community Care Stations with laundry, showers, bottled water, and more remain open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in heavily impacted areas:

Morgan Hill Baptist Church, 594 Barnardsville Highway

Bethel United Methodist, 1050 Riceville Road

Owen Pool, 117 Stone Drive, Swannanoa

Fairview Ingles, 225 Charlotte Highway

Debris Removal Progress

Crews have removed 453,870 cubic yards of debris collectively in Buncombe County, Black Mountain, and the City of Asheville with ongoing efforts to address the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Helene.