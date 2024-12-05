At the request of the state of North Carolina, FEMA is extending the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program through January 11, 2025. FEMA will continue providing hotel and motel rooms to Helene-affected families.

The quickest way to apply for FEMA is online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

You can also apply by phone at 1-800-621-3362.

To apply in person in Haywood County, visit the Disaster Recovery Center at HCC High Tech Center

112 Industrial Drive, Waynesville, Monday-Friday from 8 AM – 6 PM or Saturdays from 8 AM – 2 PM.