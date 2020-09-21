Statement from Wally McDonald, Evergreen Packaging mill manager:

At approximately 5:15 a.m. EST on Sept. 21, a fire occurred in a tank at the Canton Mill. This tank was being repaired as part of a maintenance outage within the mill. The local fire department quickly responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. It is with great sadness that we confirm two contractors involved in the tank repairs died as a result of the fire. Their families have been notified and have our deepest sympathy and support during this very difficult time. An immediate investigation regarding the cause of the fire has begun. The Canton mill is cooperating fully with the local police, fire department, and regulatory agencies. We appreciate the bravery and support of our local emergency response personnel. We will share updates and information as appropriate, but wish to respect the privacy and difficult circumstances for the families of the contractors who lost their lives.