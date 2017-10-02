Press release:

On Monday, Oct. 2, First Congregational United Church of Christ announced that it has raised more than $20,000 for this year’s Henderson County Hunger Coalition annual Hunger Walk. This is the seventh consecutive year that the church has supported the event.

According to coordinator Roy Harris, this year’s walk was a collaborative effort. “One-third of our active church membership was on our two- and four-legged Hunger Walk team (pictured),” he explained. “One of our walkers was 90 years of age, three were in their 80’s and a majority of the walkers were in their 70’s. We wish to thank the generous folks both in our congregation and throughout the community who sponsored these participants.”

Devoted to social justice, First Congregational UCC of Hendersonville donates 16 percent of its offerings to charitable organizations in addition to sponsoring activities such as the Hunger Walk. For more information, visit fcchendersonville.org.